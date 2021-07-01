Serbia downs Gilas in Fiba OQT

The Gilas Pilipinas put up a gallant stand but still fell short against Serbia, losing, 83-76, in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade on Wednesday (Thursday, July 1, 2021, Philippine time).

Serbia, bannered by 7-foot-4 Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic. needed a thrilling finish to withstand the Gilas, who came back from 16 points down and even took the lead early in the fourth period.

The victory made the reigning Olympic silver medalists the first team from Group A to advance to the semifinals.

After leading the for 36 minutes, Serbia allowed the Gilas to take their first and only lead of the game, 74-73. But Serbia closed the game with a 10-2 run for the win.

Marjanovic led Serbia with a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Angelo Kouame paced Gilas with 17 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists.

Gilas will next face the Dominican Republic with a win giving the Philippines a ticket to the semifinals.

