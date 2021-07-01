Dagami Warriors climb to 2nd in South division of Wesley So Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors climbed to the second spot in the South division standings after sweeping their two matches on Wednesday, June 30 in the ongoing Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Wesley So Cup Conference.

The Dagami Warriors thrashed the Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors, 20-1, in their much-anticipated all-Cebu showdown then toppled the heavily-favored Iloilo Kisela Knights, 11.5-9.5.

With the win, Cordova is just inches away from retaking the south division overall lead against the Camarines Soaring Eagles as both squads tote similar records of 22 wins and five losses.

The Soaring Eagles lead the Dagami Warriors, 366.5 to 363 in total accumulated points.

The Kisela Knights are trailing Cordova at fourth place with a 21-6 (win-loss) record followed by the Negros Kingsmen with an 18-9 card.

The Dagami Warriors almost swept the Naki Warriors in their match. They finished the blitz competition with a, 6-1 win, and the rapid event, 14-0. In their duel versus the Kisela Knights, Cordova topped the blitz event, 4.5-2.5, and salvaged a, 7-7 draw in the rapid competition.

The Naki Warriors also lost to the Zamboanga Sultans, 8.5-12.5, in their other match, to drop to eighth from seventh in the South division team standings with an 8-9 record.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City Trojans split their two matches on Wednesday with a win against the Mindoro Tamaraws and a loss to the Palawan Queen’s Gambit.

They opened their campaign with a loss to Palawan, 7.5-13.5, but rebounded with a close, 11-10 win against the Tamaraws, 11-10.

Toledo City is ranked sixth in the South with a 15-12 (win-loss) card just behind the Zamboanga Sultans (16-11).

On the other hand, the Cebu City Machers defeated the Iriga City Oragons, 11-10, but lost to the Tamaraws, 5.5-15.5 to remain in ninth place with an 8-9 (win-loss) slate. /rcg