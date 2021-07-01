Rama to bring Inayawan garbage issue, CCMC construction back to Council

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama is resuming his role as presiding officer of the City Council starting today, July 1, 2021, following the return of Mayor Edgardo Labella to office after a three-week leave.

In his three-week stint as Acting Mayor of the city, Rama was faced with two major issues: the Inayawan Transfer Station dilemma and the cancellation of the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC) Phase 4 construction.

Rama has already ordered the fixing of the White Road in Barangay Inayawan as he saw for himself, the dilapidated condition of the road to the transfer station worsening amid the increase of trucks passing here to throw the city’s garbage in the transfer station.

The piling garbage at the transfer station became a major concern when the Binaliw Landfill operators and the Inayawan transfer station contractor were caught in a contractual conflict over alleged unpaid obligations.

Although the City Council has already conducted a special session to find out the real score about the city’s garbage, the problem in White Road remains including the damaged road and the piled up garbage in the transfer station.

Rama said he would be taking the problem back to the City Council upon his return.

He will be seeking the help of the committee chairpersons including Councilors Eduardo Rama Jr. and Joel Garganera to fix the problem in Barangay Inayawan.

He considers forming a task force in the council to focus on the condition in the Inayawan Transfer Station.

“We will work together in the council to continue what we started in Inayawan,” said the vice mayor.

As for the cancellation of the CCMC Phase 4 construction, Rama said that he would have the matter looked into in the council as well since the cancellation of the construction did not reach them.

However, he said the council would focus on passing the P4.4 billion Supplemental Budget No. 1 (SB1) because this would contain many of the necessary budgets for COVID response, vaccination, and the completion of the CCMC.

“Remember I asked P1 billion to finish the 10 storeys of the CCMC,” said Rama.

