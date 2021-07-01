Best rates for beach getaway

July 1, 2021 (Cebu, PHILIPPINES) – Club Serena Resort, a premiere leisure destination in southern Cebu, is taking the edge off its standard rates with a big discount on all weekday stays in July to September.

The Weekdays in Paradise sale puts the resort’s suites and villas at 30% less the standard rates. The classic Rajah room for two adults and two kids is only at P3,070 nett per night, from P4,388, while the highest room category, the ocean view suite for three adults, is at P 7,620 nett per night only, from P10,888.

Room rates include cold towel and welcome drink upon arrival, and daily plated breakfast, as well as a complimentary 30 minutes on the kayak or paddle board for adult guests. On top of this, guests get a 15% discount on all food & drinks, and early check in and late check out (subject to availability). Occupants per room vary from 2 adults and 2 children 0-12 years, to 4 adults. Extra person charge is at P1,000/adult and P500/child.

For more information on the Weekdays in Paradise sale and other offers at Club Serena Resort, contact (0917) 872-6367 or email [email protected] Alternatively, see the official Facebook and Instagram pages @clubserenaresort or visit clubserenaresort.com.

Weekdays in Paradise is a book and buy promo that allows guests the flexibility of one (1) reschedule of stay dates. The promo is good for stay on Sundays to Thursdays of July 1 to September 30, 2021.

Club Serena Resort boasts a line of suites and villas revamped in modern Filipino vernacular architecture. Case in point is the treehouse villa, a true standout with its balconaje (balcony) and banggera (pantry). Just as much of a standout is the ocean suite, spacious at 80 square meters with beautiful artistry and furniture as well as a balconaje that directly faces the largest marine protected area in the country, the Tañon Strait.

Club Serena Resort is located in the world-renowned dive mecca, Moalboal, in southwestern Cebu. It is owned and operated by Aragma Leisures Resort, Inc., the boutique hotels arm of AppleOne Properties, Inc.

