Ahong will back Sara’s bid “if she decides to run”

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Is Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan endorsing Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio in next year’s presidential elections?

This question popped up after the mayor’s car was seen with a sticker magnet of the presidential daughter.

This was observed when the mayor visited Barangay Pajo on Thursday morning, during the turnover of a new ambulance.

The sticker magnet of Sara bears the caption “Ituloy ang Pagbabago.”

Chan explained that the sticker magnet was given to him by his friends, and can also mean he is supporting the Davao City mayor if ever she decides to run for the country’s highest office in the May 2022 elections.

“Hopefully Sara would run as president. So mao na, as a show of support, that we support Sara for president,” Chan said.

Chan is a member of the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), the ruling party in the country today.

He added that if President Rodrigo Duterte will endorse his daughter to run for the presidency in the coming election, he would strongly support that decision.

President Duterte is currently the chairman of PDP-Laban.

“Kami, naa sa administration nga naa sa presidente karon, whoever kinsa ang iyang i-endorse, amoang paga-suportahan. Since nadungog nato nga usa sa iyang gi-consider si Mayor Sara Duterte, mao nga kita sad sa atong bahin nipadayag ta ug suporta ngadto kaniya,” Chan added.

Aside from Sara, President Duterte also considers endorsing Senator Manny Pacquaio, the acting president of PDP-Laban; Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno; former Senator Bongbong Marcos; and Senator Christopher “Bong” Go who is the long time aid of the president. /rcg