Ellen Adarna wedding?

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Is Ellen Adarna dropping hints about her wedding soon?

The actress posted in her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 30, a boomerang of what looks like the lower side of her body showing her ring hand.

She was wearing a white wedding gown in the mini clip and captioned it, “Fitting.”

The actress is engaged to actor Derek Ramsay last March 2021.

In previous reports from the INQUIRER.net, the couple said they plan to get married within the year.

The couple confirmed their relationship on Feb. 26, after weeks of speculation.

They were set up on a blind date and Ramsay said he believes Adarna is “the one.”

RELATED STORIES

The Zen baby of Ellen Adarna

Ellen Adarna says Derek Ramsay should be thankful for her because…

‘There was just an instant connection,’ Derek Ramsay shares how he decided to marry Ellen Adarna

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay to get married this year, recall their ‘awkward’ first kiss

Derek to Ellen after she accepted marriage proposal: ‘When I touch you, I embrace love’

Derek Ramsay reveals he and Ellen Adarna were set up on blind date, believes she’s the one

/dbs