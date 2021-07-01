Mandani Bay Suites welcomes first residents

Mandani Bay developer HTLand, Inc. welcomes its first residents as it starts the turnover of Mandani Bay Suites, the waterfront development’s first residential enclave.

With over a thousand units set to be turned over soon, Mandani Bay Suites boasts of its world-class towers that feature units from generously-sized studios to three-bedroom configurations, as well as special offerings such as garden units, lofts, and penthouses.

“Exceptional inside and out, Mandani Bay endures and upholds its high standards as it reaches this important milestone. The community that will call Mandani Bay Suites home will take pride in being part of the crown jewel in the skyline of metropolitan Cebu,” said Gilbert Ang, HTLand Project Director.

In Mandani Bay Suites, each unit is a work of art, where large windows illuminate the gleaming floors and granite countertops, all precisely cut and laid out. Meanwhile, lobbies and hallways of both towers exude elegance with their carefully designed interiors, grandeur drop-off area, and pet-friendly elevators.

The two towers of Mandani Bay Suites sit atop a podium that houses community support facilities, parking, and recreational amenities. In addition to the amenities that come standard with today’s high-end condominium developments, Mandani Bay Suites provides unique spaces such as an Outdoor Reading Garden, Yoga Deck, and Barbecue Pit.

As a powerhouse collaboration of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties, Mandani Bay echoes this convergence of global and local excellence throughout Mandani Bay Suites, where luxurious interior design is complemented by the evocative paintings of renowned Cebuano visual artist, Sio Montera, and carefully selected furniture by local Cebuano designer, Murillo.

Support is also first-rate, with a dedicated team on standby for any rare concern a resident may have about their unit. Maintenance will even be on call via the Mandani Bay Community App, a tool that places advanced accessibility features in the hands of residents.

In the masterplan of the 20-hectare Mandani Bay, Mandani Bay Suites is flanked by the Waterfront and Boardwalk to the east, and the Green Promenade to the west, giving views of the Mactan Channel and the city and mountains beyond.

About Mandani Bay

Developed by HTLand, Inc., a joint venture of Hongkong Land and Taft Properties, Mandani Bay is a world-class 20-hectare waterfront township development with a stunning view of the coast and the encompassing cityscape.

Strategically located along the Mactan Channel in Mandaue City, Mandani Bay sets the bar for a new era of development in the Philippines as it is poised to become the focal lifestyle centre of its area and one of Asia’s key urban landmarks.

