Pagasa: ‘Generally sunny’ weather over the weekend

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | July 02,2021 - 03:27 PM

GINATILAN, CEBU– Metro Cebu would be expected to have ‘generally sunny’ weather with moderate to heavy rainshowers due to thunderstorms until the weekend, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan (Pagasa-Mactan) said on Friday, July 2, 2021.

“Generally sunny then naa gihapon tay thunderstorms sa afternoon and evening usually,” Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist said. 

(It will be generally sunny with thunderstorms usually in the afternoon and evening.)

The forecasted temperature for today until tomorrow will range from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius and a heat index from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather bureau, Metro Cebu, from Monday, July 5, 2021, to Wednesday, July 7, 2021, may anticipate a cloudy sky due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ). 

“But for now ang ITCZ tua ra dapit sa Mindanao. So mao ni nga medyo init pa gyod ta but dunay tay frequent nga mga thunderstoms,” Aguirre said. 

(But for now, the ITCZ is still in Mindanao. So that’s why we still have sunny weather but with frequent thunderstorms.)

 

TAGS: "generally sunny" weather, Metro Cebu, Pagasa

