Bernaldez eyes another sensational win vs Mexican in Florida

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After his sensational technical knockout victory in March this year, Mark “Machete” Bernaldez will return to the ring this July 9, 2021, in the “Got Talent XIII” card of the M&R Boxing Promotions.

This time, Bernaldez will go up against Mexican slugger Juan Kantun at the Airport Hilton Hotel in Miami, Florida.

The 27-year old Butuan city native has been fighting in the United States since 2019 under the tutelage of Cuban veteran boxing trainer Osmiri “El Moro” Fernandez along with Sanman Boxing Gym’s top prospects.

His latest bout was against Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez of Mexico where he scored a sensational sixth-round TKO victory for his back-to-back wins this year.

The win improved Bernaldez’s record to 22 wins with four defeats and 16 knockouts.

The journeyman Kantun, on the other hand, totes a 21-11-3 (win-loss-draw) with 15 knockouts.

The 33-year old Yucatan, Mexico native is on a seven-fight losing skid since 2013. His last victory was in the same year against Faustino Cupul in Mexico via unanimous decision.

Although it looks to be an easy fight on paper for Bernaldez, he said he won’t take Cupul lightly.

“Kaning akong kontra bisan pa ug wala kaayo siya nakadaog pero maka ingon ko nga palaban gihapon na siya,” said the Miami-based Bernaldez.

“Never underestimate jud ang imong kalaban so kada naa ko dula ako jud ihatag akong best. Kung naa opportunity nga ma knockout siya ako dayon sunggaban.”

Bernaldez added that he only took a short break after his most recent victory and immediately returned to training.

“Sa among kampo, always mi ready mo fight bisan wala mi schedule nga dula. Training jud mi kada adlaw, more sa pag pa condition sa among lawas. Among coach always jud mi gi prepare para sa mga umaabot nga mga dula,” Bernaldez stated. /rcg