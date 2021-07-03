HatcheryPH 2021: Helping content creators elevate their game

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The rise of digital media has brought the emergence of content creators in various social media platforms. And in the Philippines, there are a lot of aspiring individuals who also would want to share their content and ideas with the rest of the world.

In hopes of educating and collaborating with content creators all around the Philippines, Republiq Group of Companies, Vis-Min’s leading digital transformation company, and Blogapalooza, the Philippines’ premiere influencer marketing company, launched HatcheryPH.

HatcheryPH is the Philippines’ first creator incubator designed to help hatch creators into an elevated field of influence by providing them access to comprehensive training programs, industry mentors, and networking opportunities to help them produce quality content for their audience.

The Hatchlings or the content creators who were chosen for HatcheryPH have a lot to look forward to in this program.

Apart from the coaching sessions, workshops, and well-planned curriculum for the Hatchlings to become better and effective content creators, they will be mentored by some of the notable and established content creators in the industry.

Among HatcheryPH’s lineup of mentors are Erwan Heusaff, Bea Everdone, Mon Abrea, Edrian Belongilot, Nix Eniego, Katrina Nicdao-Ronquillo, Ace Gapuz, Jigo Reloj, Chens Pleños, Sarah del Mar, and guest mentors like Jen Barangan, Mikey Bustos, Phillip Hernandez (Davao Conyo), Lyqa Maravilla and a whole lot more.

During their Get Hatched! online press conference, organizers of the event revealed the 20 fresh batch of hatchlings that will take part in the program.

These 20 #Hatchlings from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will be undergoing a series of carefully crafted training sessions from industry mentors and thought leaders to help them understand the creative, technical, and entrepreneurial facets of influencer marketing.

According to Ace Gapuz, Founder of Blogapalooza Inc., HatcheryPH aspires to become the pioneer in educating content creators.

“We yearn for Hatchery PH to one day become a playing field of content creators where they can hone their skills in content creation and eventually, elevate their influence,” she said.

For more information and updates about HatcheryPH, follow their official social media pages.