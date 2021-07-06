GBP starts construction of 115 MW peak solar plant in Rizal

PH Renewables, Inc. (PHRI), a subsidiary of Global Business Power Corporation (GBP), recently celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of its first solar power plant in Baras, Rizal. With a capacity of 115 MW peak, the project is expected to commence commercial operations in 2022.

PHRI’s solar project marks GBP’s entry in the renewable energy market. As a leading power generator in the Visayas and with operations in the fast-growing Mindanao market, the solar plant located within a 135-hectare area inside the Philippine Communications Satellite Corporation’s (PHILCOMSAT) grounds in Rizal allows GBP to finally service the three major islands of the country.

“We have worked together with our partners to aid the growing demand for cleaner and affordable power supply. In response to the government’s push for renewable energy, we have persevered to finally commence construction of this timely project to fuel the nation’s progress. Although the journey towards this day has been extra challenging because of the global pandemic and movement restrictions, we remain in high spirits and committed to commence operations in 2022, in time for post-pandemic recovery,” said GBP President Jaime T. Azurin during the ceremony.

Leading the event were Mr. Azurin, Mitsui & Co. Branch General Manager Shinichiro Shimada, partner Antonio Ver, China Energy Engineering Co., Ltd. Philippine Branch Office General Manager Wu Linlin, Solenergy Systems President and CEO Thomas Peebles.

China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Electric Power Design Institute Co., Solenergy Systems and China Energy Engineering Co., Ltd. were commissioned to provide the design, engineering, procurement and construction of the plant facility.

GBP is wholly owned by MERALCO PowerGen Corporation (MGen), which in turn is the power generation arm of MERALCO.

GBP’s entry into the renewables space is aligned with One MERALCO Group’s long-term sustainability agenda, which includes renewable energy project development and sourcing.

“We aim to transition to cleaner fuel sources by obtaining 1,500 MW of our power requirements from renewable energy in the next five years,” said MERALCO Chief Executive Officer and President Ray C. Espinosa

Through MGen, the Group also targets to build a 1,500-MW renewable energy portfolio through 2027 as part of its commitment to help ensure energy security through clean, cost-competitive and sustainable power.

GBP, with a total gross capacity of 1,091 MW, has diversified power generation facilities in Visayas and Mindanao which are capable of supplying base, intermediate, peak load and ancillary support.

