Chan to give incentives to two drug-cleared Lapu barangays

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will give cash incentives to Barangays Tingo and Baring on Olango Island after having been declared drug-cleared barangays.

Earlier, the Regional Oversight Committee granted the declaration of Barangays Tingo and Baring after they complied with all the requirements needed.

The committee was headed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

Chan said that the city will P50,000 incentive to these barangays.

The mayor, however, clarified that the incentives should be spent on projects and programs of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (BADAC).

“Dili pod ni nila pwede nga igasto sa lain. Kinahanglan sa BADAC ni nga mga programs,” Chan said.

Barangay Caohagan, an islet barangay part of Olango, was also declared earlier by the Regional Oversight Committee as a drug-free barangay.

The said barangay also received an incentive of P50,000.

