LGU monitoring of erring PUVs a huge help, says LTFRB-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) said it is glad that local governments units (LGUs) in Cebu are involved in the strict monitoring of the minimum health protocols in public utility vehicles (PUVs) on the road.

LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto, on Monday, July 12, 2021, told CDN Digital that the LGUs’ involvement in the strict monitoring is a huge boost in making sure all PUVs are complying with the health protocols, stressing that the agency, even with the help of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and Highway Patrol Group, cannot do it alone.

Montealto said this following the endorsement made by the Committee on Transportation, Energy and Other Utilities in Cebu City concerning five PUVs that were caught violating the safety and health protocols in the month of June.

LTFRB-7 issued a show-cause order last Thursday, July 8, to the five PUVs, of which three of them were traditional public utility jeepney (TPUJs), one modern PUJ, and a taxi cab.

The common violations committed by the said PUVs were social distancing and overloading of passengers, while some drivers were caught not wearing face masks.

The operators or their authorized representatives are ordered to appear before the LTFRB on Friday, July 16, 2021, to air their side.

Montealto said those who are caught violating the protocols will be fined with P5,000 for the first offense, P10,000 on its second, while they will be suspended for 30 days apart from paying P15,000 on the third offense.

“Mas maayo gani nga nag-involve na gyud ang LGU kay dugay naman gyud nato na gihangyo nga mo involve na gyud sila kay di na madala sa LTFRB ug LTO ug Highway Patrol kay daghan kaayo ang PUVs,” he said.

(It is good that LGUs are involved because we have been asking their help for so long as we, the LTFRB, LTO and the HPG can’t do it ourselves because of the number of PUVs on the road.)

Montealto reiterated that only 75 percent of the total passengers capacity of the PUVs are allowed. He said commuters themselves have to take part in the enforcement.

“Whole of nation approach man ni siya. Dili ni mahimo og law enforcers lang, apil tanan, apil tang mga commuters nga mo-cooperate ug atong mga drivers,” he added.

(This is a whole of nation approach. It shouldn’t just be the law enforcers who should cooperate but also the commuters and drivers.)

Montealto said that before they issued the PUVs with special permits to operate, they checked the barriers and made sure that they complied with the 75 percent capacity.

/bmjo