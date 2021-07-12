At The Persimmon Studios, Convenience Is Key

In a time where exposure to the outdoors is recommended to be limited, it is best to have everything you need right at the tip of one’s fingers. There is no need for a long drive out to the big shopping mall to get emergency supplies or last-minute meals, and there is certainly no need to get stuck in a 2-hour traffic jam just to get home from the workplace.

AboitizLand believes in creating better ways to live for its vecinos, their term of endearment for their valued homeowners. With master-planned residential developments strategically situated in key areas, it hopes to build seamless work-live-play environments. Case in point, they have The Persimmon Studios located in Mabolo, Cebu City.

Urban village community

The Persimmon Studios is a 16-storey condominium tower that has direct access to its own neighborhood center: The Persimmon Plus, where familiar concepts in dining and basic day-to-day needs can be easily served. Here, fast food and small retail establishments, pampering services, laundromats, water-refilling stations, pharmacies, and a lot more are housed just a few steps away from the residential building.

Aside from the conveniences available in the complex, vecinos are also treated to a collection of thoughtfully designed amenities that match the urbanite’s lifestyle. Within reach are an infinity pool, garden roof deck, function room, gym, and basketball court. Adding to this is all-day access to a 360° view of Metro Cebu, perfect for a refreshing sunrise in the morning or a calming sunset at the end of a workday.

An ideal abode for city dwellers

It cannot be ignored that city living is still a necessity for those needed to physically report in workplaces on multiple occasions in a week. The Persimmon Studios sits in a prime area along M.J. Cuenco Avenue in Mabolo City, just a quick 10-15 minutes away from major shopping malls, business districts, schools, and hospitals in the city. It is the ideal home base for those wanting to be close to where it all happens.

Ready move-in homes

Designed with an Asian Contemporary theme all throughout, The Persimmon Studios offers affordable, ready-for-occupancy units for young professionals, starting families, and discerning investors.

Furnished and Finished Studio Units range from 18.69 sqm to 26.41 sqm., with the former equipped with all the basic appliances one needs such as air conditioning units, LCD flat-screen TV, electric stove, rangehood, and built-in cabinets. For those who would like to incorporate their own designs, Finished and combinable units are also available.

For a limited time only, AboitizLand is offering these units for as low as P5,000* monthly or with a hard-to-beat special discount of up to P296,000* when availed with the payment scheme of having the 5% downpayment as spot cash. Terms and conditions apply for these home deals.

More information on The Persimmon Studios can be found on the AboitizLand website. A 360° virtual tour is also available for those who want to check out the living spaces.

For over 25 years, AboitizLand has stayed true to its promise of creating better ways to live through its thriving master-planned communities. It now looks to further expand its reach by continuing to develop

innovative and fully integrated communities in more locations across the Philippines. A subsidiary of the Aboitiz Group, it is built on a firm foundation with a hundred-year heritage of advancing business and communities. For more information about AboitizLand, visit www.aboitizland.com.

ADVERTORIAL