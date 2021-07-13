PhilHealth offers COVID-19 vaccine injury, death compensation to qualified members

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Individuals who will experience “serious adverse effects” as a result of their inoculation can already avail of assistance from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

PhilHealth Circular No. 2021-0007 published on June 18, 2021 says that individuals, who had their jabs under the Philippine COVID-19 Vaccination Program, may avail of assistance amounting to as much as P100,000 to aid in their hospitalization.

“The package is capped at P100,000 for hospitalizations to cover remaining charges after deduction of PhilHealth benefits, mandatory discounts, and other coverage provided by private health insurance companies and health management organizations (HMOs),” the agency said in a recent press release.

The same amount may also be availed by those who will suffer permanent disability or death as a result of their COVID-19 jab.

“Hospitalization benefits can be availed of more than once if the cap of P100,000 has not been reached yet. However, coverage for permanent disability or death can only be claimed once,” it said.

PhilHealth said that the compensation package covers claims filed from March 3, 2021 to March 2, 2026 or until completion of the vaccination program or whichever comes first.

“Those who will avail of this package must have had at least one vaccine received through the said Vaccination Program.”

In its statement, PhilHealth said that “it must also be established that the vaccine does not have a Certificate of Product Registration at the time of inoculation; the beneficiary has not received compensation from COVAX no-fault compensation program; and the result of the causality assessment must be “vaccine product-related reaction” or vaccine quality defect-related reaction.”

The requirements for hospitalization claims include proof of COVID-19 vaccination (vaccine card or slip); vaccine injury assessment survey; statement of account; medical certificate; and official receipt indicating deductions of PhilHealth benefits, private insurers/HMOs, and out-of-pocket expenses.

Those applying for permanent disability and death claims will be asked to present other supporting documents that will include a “duly signed physical examination report describing the disabling manifestation or death certificate.”

For more information on this compensation package, call PhilHealth’s Action Center Hotline at (02) 8441-7442; post a question and receive a call back from 0921-630-0009 or send an email to [email protected].

