2021 Transformation Summit: Strategies towards business progress

Are we ready for digital transformation? How can we use connectivity and the advancement in technology in business growth?

The Cebu IT/BPM organization (CIB.O), a full-time industry association designed with the vision of making Cebu the preferred information technology and business process management (IT/BPM) location for higher value IT and IT-enabled services, organized a four-day virtual summit to answer these questions.

The 2021 Transformation Summit that opened on Monday, July 12, and will continue until Thursday, July 15, will serve as a platform for the discussion of strategies that will help key stakeholders in the IT/BPM industry take a big leap forward while under a global pandemic that has made far-reaching impact on lives and businesses.

In line with the organization’s goal to develop the strengths and sustain the growth of the industry and make it a top choice for higher value services, the virtual event’s line-up of speakers include local, national, and international experts tackling topics on industry updates on world market trends, local and national economic forecasts, robotics, data science and artificial intelligence (AI).

Darwin John Moises, the 2021 Transformation Summit chairperson, said the world is not just going through a pandemic, but “we are transitioning beyond it and to answer the questions that come with this, the Transformation Summit has prepared relevant topics and more.”

On its first day, CIB.O’s Transformation Summit started with a dynamic discussion from their guest speakers who gave their insights on the national economy, market trends on IT/BPM, connectivity and data science with AI at the forefront for BPM applications.

Dr. Alvin P. Ang, an economics professor from Ateneo de Manila University, said that before the pandemic hit, the Philippines had strong household consumption as well as strong investments.

With moderate government participation, large trade deficits can also be observed, he said.

Ang also shared that the services sector was the biggest contributor in our growth. This includes those wholesale and retail trade, supported by the Business Process Outsourcing and boosted by our overseas working Filipinos.

He said that in 2020, it was finance and the Information Communication and Technology sector that pulled up the economy.

The IT/BPM sector was able to grow 1.4 percent during the lockdown.

Ang also gave his insights on the future of productivity while pointing out that all sectors will need the help of digitalization and technology to achieve its potential.

Get ready for the next level play and follow CIB.O on facebook to watch the events of the virtual summit.

Meanwhile, Aseem Roy, WIPRO Philippines, Inc. Country Manager, focused his discussion on why investors should choose Cebu?

According to Roy, the need to stay connected is now more significant as we enter the new normal. He added that collaboration is driving the new world.

“Technology is now at the core of transformation as varieties have shifted to agility and speed from cost and efficiency,” he said.

Roy also emphasized that with Cebu leading in the recovery against the pandemic, it was able to adjust and adapt to global trends — offering thousands of new jobs in the IT/BPM sector.

With the availability of real estates, telcos and development projects here, Roy expressed confidence that Cebu has great potential in matching the emerging IT/BPM trends and lift the city to become one of the top ten destinations in the world.

Professor Dr. Erika Fille T. Legara of Aboitiz also shared her insights on tech trends for the IT/BPM industry — Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Legara, a Data Science and Asian Institute of Management Associate, said AI applications cut across industries such as real estate, banking and financial services, surveillance, retail and e-commerce, agribusiness, education, urban planning, space exploration, manufacturing, logistics and transportation and health care.

She said there is no need to worry and be afraid since various research and studies show that companies that automate its operations mainly to reduce the workforce, will only see very short productivity gains from AI. Huge improvements happen when humans and AI technology work hand in hand.

Dennis Dumdumaya, Segment Portfolio head and director for Enterprise Business of Globe Business, also gave his insights on the need for connectivity.

Dumdumaya said the “future of enterprise is technology at its core.”

“It will evolve from remote work, enabling teams, to the different business functions, and the need for automation,” he added.

Additional sessions of the virtual event will answer questions on what’s in store for Cebu’s IT/BPM industry. Discussions will also include other strategies that will help businesses in making big steps toward transformation.

And before the summit closes on Thursday, a memorandum of understanding will be signed by participating local government units, academe and industry leaders. This collaboration called the Triple helix will serve as the foundation as a resilient Cebu moves forward in this changing world.

Watch the full discussion (Day 1) here: https://fb.watch/v/R7u8saC6/

Get ready for the next level play and follow CIB.O on facebook to watch the events of the virtual summit.