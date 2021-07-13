Garcia: New 93-1 deal will follow COA rules

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is now drafting a new agreement for lots covered by Cebu Provincial Ordinance 93-1.

But this time, the new agreement will be compliant with rules and regulations set by the Commission on Audit (COA), says Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Garcia said they hope to see the new deal that will involve the city and provincial governments signed by October.

In an interview, Garcia said that he already met with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia last week to discuss the need to come up with a new deal that will take into considerations the concerns raised by COA.

Earlier, government auditors called the attention of the two local governments after former governor Hilario Davide III and former mayor Tomas Osmeña proceeded with the signing of the land swap deal without the commission’s approval.

Auditors said that future transactions involving the disposal of any Capitol-owned real properties through negotiations must have clearance from their office.

“The Governor is very concerned about the COA opinion so bahalag (irregardless if) we have to start over basta kay (provided that) we will follow the COA rules kay (because) we don’t want the deal suspended, or worse, disallowed,” Councilor Garcia said.

Garcia said that they are now more prudent in handling the matter because they wanted everything done in accordance with COA rules.

Also, they wanted everything ready by October in fulfilment of Mayor Edgardo Labella’s promise to already give occupants of the 5, 000 households covered by the land swap deal security of tenure.

However, Garcia begged off from discussing the details of the new land swap deal for now.

But he gave the assurance that they only have the best interest of its occupants in mind.

The new deal, Garcia said, will also offer a “win-win” solution to the two local government and will prevent suspicions of “anomalies.” / dcb