Vaccine watch: Central Visayas receives 1 million doses so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Central Visayas has already received over 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, five months since the rollout began in March.

Recent report from the Visayas Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC) showed that a total of 1,010,880 doses of vaccines were shipped to the region.

This developed after on Monday, July 12, an additional 62,200 doses of vaccines from UK-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca arrived in Cebu, said Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, spokesperson of the VVOC.

Loreche also said they expecting vaccines to be delivered to Central Visayas in the coming weeks.

“We are assured by the national government that there will be coming vaccines this week,” said Loreche.

“I believe next week, we will have Sinovac and hopefully there will also be the Johnson & Johnson delivery and donation from the United States of America before the month would end,” she added.

Loreche said they welcomed the assurance from the national government that Central Visayas will be supplied with additional COVID-19 vaccines soon.

“This is a very beautiful and promising notification to us that we will be receiving more vaccines in the next two weeks. That should up our vaccination program,” she explained.

The same data from VVOC stated that a total of 666,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Central Visayas.

Of this number, 164,041 are second doses, which directly translates to 164,041 individuals in the region who are now considered fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

This is the breakdown per province:

Cebu

Total Doses Administered: 464,147

1st Dose: 353, 978

2nd Dose: 110,169

Bohol

Total Doses Administered: 103,907

1st Dose: 32,393

2nd Dose: 71,514

Negros Oriental

Total Doses Administered: 73,937

1st Dose: 58,637

2nd Dose: 14,760

Siquijor

Total Doses Administered: 25,339

1st Dose: 18,620

2nd Dose: 6,719

Based on the 2020 census, Central Visayas has a population of over 8 million.

