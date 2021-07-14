Firefighters looking into what caused Balamban fire

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Firefighters are still trying to find out what caused the fire that hit a residential area in Barangay Aliwanay in the town of Balamban in midwestern Cebu on Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021.

Fire Officer 1 Jerad Fritz Desierto of the town’s fire station told CDN Digital that at least five houses that were located just along the road were destroyed by the fire.

Watch the video here:

Two of the five houses made of mixed materials were totally burned while the three others were partially burned.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire started at the second floor of the house of Jomar Narandan.

However, investigators have yet to find out the main cause of fire.

Desierto said there were no reported deaths or injuries in the fire incident. The estimated damage is pegged at P150,000.

Desierto said the fire alarm was received around 6:30 a.m. and was placed under control after almost half an hour. It was declared fire out at 8:40 p.m.

The investigator further said that it took them almost half an hour to place it under control since the fire immediately spread to the houses which were close to each other.

/bmjo