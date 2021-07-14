mWell, country’s first fully integrated health & wellness app offers free consultation with PLDT Home

With the goal of making healthcare more accessible to people, mWell is the country’s first fully integrated, health & wellness app designed to transform the way healthcare is delivered to every Filipino.

PLDT Home provides digital services that enable families to do things better at home powered by the fastest broadband connectivity. Through this partnership, PLDT Home-connected families get free online check-up and consultations with mWell doctors in the areas of primary care, pediatrics, internal medicine, ob-gyn, cardiology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and COVID-19, that they can conveniently book and so have safer consultations.

Soon to be launched by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), mWell is an all-in-one app set to transform the demand for treatment and care, during this pandemic through online doctor consultations, health education, wellness programs, online pharmacy services, and more.

“The fully-integrated experience empowers patients to be in full control of their health and well-being with just a few clicks, in the comfort of their own home. It truly is a game changer in healthcare management.” said MPIC President and CEO Joey Lim.

The mWell app is powered by an ecosystem of partnerships by top names in healthcare and tech industries: CareSpan’s Clinic in the Cloud™ integrates digital care tools, capabilities, and data for mWell doctors and patients; LotusFlare’s cloud-native, agile IT digital enablement platform provides for a seamless, end to end customer experience; Ping An’s healthcare technologies enables mWell to address Covid-19 concerns, diagnosis, care, and treatments. Leading HMO, Medicard, provides access to COVID-19 testing services, and CareSpan, Keralty Clinics and Philcare, a pioneer in the HMO industry and leader in digital service delivery, have introduced a gamut of doctors into the mWell ecosystem.

Simple and accessible in just a few clicks, mWell app users can not only do video consultation but also buy medicines, access personalized fitness and nutrition programs including Covid-19 assessment, pregnancy trackers, buy wellness products at the shop by Adobomall with the use of PayMaya for fast, secure, and hassle-free transactions.

MPIC Chairman Manny V. Pangilinan added, “Even before the pandemic, Filipinos needed better access to healthcare. Many challenges and limitations hinder medical care and treatment, more so during this COVID-19 crisis. We are truly excited with mWell, the MPIC group’s investment in digital health care.”

“At the heart of mWell is our passion of bringing Healthcare closer to every Filipino. As we continue to build this health ecosystem, more and more services will be within reach in just a few taps on their phone”, Chaye Cabal-Revilla, Chief Finance Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer of MPIC.

Read more:

Get started on your health today! Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit https://www.mwell.com.ph

ADVERTORIAL