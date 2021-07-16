PSA opens third nat’l ID registration site in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has opened its third PhilSys ID site in Mandaue City on Friday, July 16, 2021, on the second floor of Pacific Mall in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia.

The PSA’s other two branches in Mandaue are located on the second floor of the Mandaue City Public Market and J Centre Mall.

Jeson Abejuela, registration officer of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), said all employees and tenants of Pacific Mall will be catered to first on their first week of operation as part of their agreement with the mall.

Abejuela said the site which can cater to at least 180 applicants a day, will be opened to the public a week after.

Abejuela said they will also accommodate walk-in registrants in all of PSA’s offices nationwide, just bring the documents needed like a PSA-issued birth certificate, an ID, among others.

He said they opened another site because there were many residents who wanted to have a national identification card and cannot be catered all at the two other sites.

He added that there were now about 30 to 40,000 Mandauehanons who have already registered for PhilSys.

The PhilSys ID is the official national identity card for Filipino citizens worldwide and foreign permanent residents in the Philippines. /rcg