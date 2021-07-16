80 more modernized jeepneys to be deployed in Cebu City, Liloan town

CEBU Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has launched 80 more modernized jeepneys at the South Road Properties in Cebu City on Friday, July 16, 2021.

LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto said 65 of these jeepneys will ply within Cebu City, while 15 will serve the Cebu City-Liloan town route.

He also revealed that these modernized jeepneys are equipped with safety and security gadgets.

“As for the special features, naay dash cam, dunay closed circuit television (CCTV) camera, and then automatic fare collection system, kanang card nalang,” he added.

Montealto said the additional modernized jeepneys are comprised of three operators, two of which are cooperatives and a corporation. Each unit costs P2 million.

He noted that this was the first time that modernized jeepneys of the three operators have arrived all together, which is why they scheduled the launching with the inauguration of the Metro Cebu Bike Lane network.

“This is the first time nga tulo ka operators nagdungan. Ato gyud ni siyang gi- timing para activity sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ug activity sa LTFRB kay duna man pod ni siya’y maayong tandem,” said the regional director, adding that the inauguration of the bike lane had something to do with active transportation while the jeepneys are for mass transportation.

Montealto emphasized that each jeepney can accommodate 22 passengers. However, due to the limited capacity policy, they are only allowed to load a maximum of 75 percent.

He revealed that buses are still needed in Metro Cebu, though there are 721 modernized and traditional jeepneys operating in 65 routes including the provincial routes. /rcg

