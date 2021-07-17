New school year opens on Sept. 13

Classes in public schools for the incoming school year will officially begin on Sept. 13.

“The Department of Education (DepEd) announces that President Duterte has approved Sept. 13, 2021, as opening date for school year 2021-2022,” the DepEd said in a statement on Friday.

The final date was among the options given to the President by Education Secretary Leonor Briones, the DepEd said.

Under Republic Act No. 11480, the President has the final decision on the school opening date.

The DepEd has yet to release the school calendar for the incoming school year.