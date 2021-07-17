New school year opens on Sept. 13

By: Mariejo Ramos - Philippine Daily Inquirer | July 17,2021 - 09:41 AM

Classes in public schools for the incoming school year will officially begin on Sept. 13.

“The Department of Education (DepEd) announces that President Duterte has approved Sept. 13, 2021, as opening date for school year 2021-2022,” the DepEd said in a statement on Friday.

The final date was among the options given to the President by Education Secretary Leonor Briones, the DepEd said.

Under Republic Act No. 11480, the President has the final decision on the school opening date.

The DepEd has yet to release the school calendar for the incoming school year.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: DepEd, opening of classes, public schools, September 13

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.