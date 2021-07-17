Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez tests positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez confirmed on Saturday that he tested positive for coronavirus or the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

Gomez said in a text message to INQUIRER.net that he was having mild symptoms of the disease. He said he received his positive test result on Friday.

“I tested positive for Covid. It could be my exposure from multiple people because of work I do as mayor. But I will be ok. I will need a lot of rest and will have to be in isolation until I’m better,” the mayor said.

“Symptoms are mild and manageable and I will go back to work as soon as doctors will give the clearance. I ask everyone to continue to be vigilant and safe,” he added.

The country currently has 48,480 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. The Department of Health’s COVID-19 tracker showed Ormoc City has 169 active cases.