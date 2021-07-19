CCTO impounds 752 vehicles from July 1 to 15

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The number of motorcycles that are now kept at the impounding area of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) continues to increase.

During the first two weeks of July, 309 more motorcycles were brought to their impounding area because of unpaid fines from traffic violations, CCTO said in a report.

These were among the 752 vehicles that were impounded during the first 15 days of July because of violations that were committed by its drivers, which include parking in unauthorized areas and lack of registration documents and drivers license.

In its report, CCTO said enforcers also issued a total of 4, 233 Traffic Citation Tickets (TCT) during the same period.

Owners of impounded vehicles are advised to visit the CCTO office and pay their fines to facilitate the release of their respective vehicles.

/bmjo