AboitizPower marks 4th year on FTSE4Good index with higher score in 2021

Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) has been recognized as a constituent company in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fourth consecutive year and has managed to get a higher overall rating in the latest assessment.

The company’s score increased by 24 percent to 3.1 in 2021 from 2.5 in 2020 because of improvements in its health and safety initiatives as well as its campaign on diversity, equity, and inclusion, among others.

“Having been recognized as a FTSE4Good constituent for four years in a row is an affirmation of what we are doing. Sustainability has always been at the core of our operations and with this development, we are even more encouraged to strengthen our ESG standards and practices,” AboitizPower President and CEO Emmanuel V. Rubio said.

Created by global index provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. A wide variety of market participants use these indices to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products.

AboitizPower has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a FTSE4Good Index Series constituent, keeping its place on the list since 2018.

By 2021, AboitizPower saw an increase in its scores in metrics on biodiversity, climate change, health and safety, labor standards, anti-corruption, and risk management.

“While we are proud of what we have achieved so far, we know that we still have a long way to go in terms of sustainability. We will strive to learn and improve where we can so we can continue creating positive change for our communities and stakeholders,” Rubio added.

With sustainability at its core, AboitizPower’s support for environmental conservation runs in parallel with the company’s commitment to providing reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy through a balanced portfolio mix of renewable and thermal power facilities, which it operates in compliance with all applicable standards and regulations.

Over the years, AboitizPower has also built strong partnerships with its host communities and local government units. These partnerships have paved the way for sustained corporate social responsibility initiatives for the communities hosting AboitizPower facilities.

Firmly believing that good corporate governance is integral to sustainable business, the company is committed to ensuring that all its practices positively impact and remain relevant to future generations.

ADVERTORIAL