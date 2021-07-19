MUP 2021 theme: Inspire you

CEBU CITY, Philippines— INSPIRE YOU.

In case you missed it, this is the theme of this year’s Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) 2021.

This was shared by Miss Universe 2011 third runner-up and MUP National Director Shamcey Supsup Lee during the Homecoming Press Conference.

On the official Facebook page of MUP, they shared the exact words from Lee announcing this year’s theme.

“I am very happy to announce that this year’s theme for the MUPh 2021 Pageant, our theme will be …. “INSPIRE YOU”.

“A Miss Universe Philippines is a phenomenal woman because she has the ability to inspire others. This year, the three pillars are Roots, Transformations and Charity,” part of the post read.

The post was shared on Friday, July 16, 2021.

The official filing for applicants ended last July 15, 2021, and according to the teasers released by MUP’s Facebook page, they have screened for the top 100 last July 16 to 18, 2021.

Now, all we have to do is wait for the final list of candidates to be announced.

Who do you think will make it to the list?

/bmjo

