Due to rising COVID cases: Cordova closes 3 tourism destinations for 2 weeks

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Visits to tourism destinations located in the municipality of Cordova will not be allowed for now.

The town’s COVID-19 Task Force decided to have three destinations — Bantayan Bay in Barangay Catarman, RoroCay Beach in Barangay Poblacion, and the Bakhaw Paradise in Barangay Buagsong — closed for two weeks to prevent the further increase of COVID-19 cases in their locality.

Closure is scheduled starting this Tuesday, July 20, and until August 2.

Also, dine in customers will not be allowed at the Centennial Food Park during the period, the town’s advisory read.

“Dako’g tabang ang inyong kooperasyon alang sa kaluwasan sa matag lumulupyo sa atong lungsod,” it added.

(Your cooperation will help in the safety of our town residents.)

However, data as to the number of active cases is unavailable as of this writing.

In its advisory, the municipal government said there was a need to “reconcile” data coming from the Rural Health Unit, the Provincial Health Office and the Department of Health to address “discrepancies.”

RELATED STORIES

DOH: IATF lets LGUs decide on requiring COVID-19 test from fully vaccinated travelers

Central Visayas reinforces measures as COVID cases continue to rise

DOH-7 sends 22 nurses in 3 Bohol hospitals amid rise in COVID-19 cases

DOH-7: There is ‘3rd wave’ but COVID-19 outbreak remains controllable

/dbs