Gutoc open to running for Senate seat anew

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Former Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) member and assemblywoman Samira Gutoc wants to try her luck anew in the elections.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Gutoc, who ran in 2019 under the Liberal Part but lost, said she’s open to run for senator again in the May 2022 elections.

“I’m offering myself to the political parties who will adopt a Muslim-Filipina na nanindigan, fighting, resisting, questioning, accounting. Dapat yung gobierno’ng serbisyo, ayuda sa para sa lahat, ayuda para sa mahihirap,” said Gutoc.

Gutoc is in Cebu for four days to conduct consultations with different sectors. She also attended the Eid al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) 2021 in Consolacion town.

Gutoc said she also came to Cebu to check the pulse of Cebuanos, and find out if Cebuanos will accept her if she will run again next year.

In her remaining days in Cebu, Gutoc said she will be visiting Mandaue City and the vendors in Carbon Market who were affected from the market privatization.

