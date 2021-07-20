Explorers trip Brew Authoritea, climb to 4-1 in VisMin Cup hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Pagadian Explorers clipped the MisOr Brew Authoritea, 81-75 for their fourth win in five games in the ongoing 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg at the Pagadian City gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur.

The Explorers were clinging onto a two-point lead in the last two minutes of the fourth period when Jeric Serrano, Christian Manalo, and eventual player of the game Keanu Caballero went on a 7-2 run to give their team, a 79-72, lead.

However, former PBA cager Mac Baracael drained a three-point shot at the 1:10 mark, to pull the Brew Authoritea closer, 75-79.

But two costly turnovers by Joseph Sedurifa and Francis Munsayac spelled the Brew Authoritea’s doom.

Caballero stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and three steals as the Explorers cemented their hold of third place with a 4-1 (win-loss) record.

Christian Manalo added 16 points and five steals to aid Caballero while Mark Benitez chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds, and Serrano chalking up 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Ronjay Buenafe paced MisOr with 16 markers while Baracael chimed in 14 points and 10 boards. Sedurifa had 10 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists for the team which missed the services of their injured big men Jayson Ballesteros and Mark Sarangay.

MisOr dropped to 2-3, still at sixth place.

Pagadian faces ALZA Alayon Zamboanga del Sur tomorrow at 2 p.m. while MisOr gets a two-day rest before returning on Friday, 6 p.m. against the Jumbo Plastic-Basilan Peace Riders. /rcg

The Scores:

Pagadian 81 – Manalo 16, Caballero 14, Serrano 11, Benitez 10, Dechos 10, Guinitiran 9, Pamaran 6, Acaylar 3, Sunogan 1, Quimado 1, Quilo 0, Bolotaolo 0, Saludsod 0, Demigaya 0, Bautista 0.

MisOr 75 – Buenafe 15, Baracael 14, Sedurifa 10, Cervantes 10, Munsayac 9, Estrella 6, Cawaling 3, Sanga 3, Salcedo 3, Meca 2, Targada 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarterscores: 25-22, 45-40, 60-58, 81-75.