Lacson to run for president in 2022 with Sotto as his vice president

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson and Senate President Vicente Sotto III will be gunning for the nation’s two highest positions in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

This was confirmed by Lacson, who will be running for president with Sotto as his vice president, in a message to INQUIRER.net on Tuesday.

“Yes, we have already decided. We will [go] for it as a tandem. He (Sotto) is my vice presidential candidate,” Lacson said.

Lacson and Sotto have earlier embarked on consultative meetings with local officials and various sectors.

It was in early June when Sotto said he will “definitely” team up with Lacson for the 2022 elections.