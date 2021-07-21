‘Drunk’ driver dies from motorbike accident in Barili, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The motorcycle rider, who died in a vehicular accident that happened in Barili town in southwestern Cebu on Tuesday evening, July 20, 2021, was believed to be driving while under influence of liquor.

Police Staff Sergeant Michael Villardar, investigator of the Barili Police Station, said Ernesto Emacto, 45, lost control of his motorcycle causing it to hit a private van while he was traversing the road in Barangay Guiwanon.

Villardar said the victim came from his work place in Dumanjug town and was on his way home to Barangay Tubod in the neighboring town of Barili.

Initial investigation by the police showed that Emacto’s motorcycle hit a van that was driven by a certain Deardito Layan.

Layan was about to park his van on the side of the road with the assistance of a certain Nicolas Ngalot when the accident happened at about 7:50 p.m.

“Katong motor gisinyasan gyud to niya kusog kaayo ang dagan kay nakainom inom og gamay. Mao to didto gyud wa gyud siya ka control igo gyud niya didto sa van,” Villardar said.

(The motorcycle rider was already warned of the van’s presence but he was travelling at speed, maybe because he had a few drinks. This was the reason why the motorcycle hit the van.)

Because of the impact, Emacto was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the asphalted road.

The impact severely injured Emacto’s head, Villardar said.

“Murag nalumping iyang ulo. Nalagpot man gyud kay kusog man ang impact. Guba kaayo ang atubangan sa manobela sa motor,” he said.

(The victim’s head was slightly deformed. He was thrown from his motorcycle because of the impact. The front portion of his motorcycle was also severely damaged.)

Emacto was already dead when brought to the hospital.

While they did not have an equipment to test if Emacto was indeed intoxicated, the victim smelled of alcohol, Villarbar said.

During their talk with his relatives, police found out that Emacto works as a bus conductor and that he would often drink alcohol before going home to Barangay Tubod. / dcb