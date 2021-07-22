Judo

TOKYO 2020 PH: Judo’s Kiyomi Watanabe

By: Inquirer.net - Inquirer.net | July 22,2021 - 01:51 PM

 

Kiyomi Watanabe, the first Filipino female judoka to qualify for the Olympics, talks about her preparations for the Tokyo Games, her impact on sports fans from Cebu and the honor of being the country’s flag bearer.

