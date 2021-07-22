Tabuelan, 7 other LGUs cited for excellent blood donation drives

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has recognized local government units (LGUs) in Cebu that performed well in their blood donation activities in 2020.

This is in line with the National Blood Donors’ Month celebration which was held at Quest Hotel on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

According to DOH-7 Regional Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas that eight LGUs in Cebu have reached the target of 1% of their total population in blood donation collection.

These LGUs include the municipalities of Alcoy, Badian, Borbon, Moalboal, San Remigio, Sibonga, and Tabuelan.

Of the eight, only Tabuelan managed to surpass the target after it recorded a 2% accomplishment in blood donation collection.

“Every local government ug sa regionwide, target ta ug 1% sa population ang makahatag ug blood para mapadayon nato, kay mao man gud nay estimate sa mga hospitals nga gikinahanglan sa atong mga hospitals in terms of sa panginahanglanon sa dugo,” Bernadas.

Tabuelan Vice Mayor Rex Gerona also thanked his constituents for their continued support of the town’s blood donation drives.

He said that their support has made it possible for them to achieve the said accomplishment.

“Ang ako lang gyud nga ang mga tawo lang gyud nga murag naanad nalang pod sila ba nga kung naay blood donation, mosuporta gyud sila,” Gerona said. /rcg