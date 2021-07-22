LOOK: Tolentino’s Yeezys features PH design handpainted by daughter Athena

TOKYO—A pair of Yeezy 350 V2s will fetch a hefty sum in itself.

If the Philippines wins gold in the Tokyo Olympics, however, this particular black pair might just cost a tad bit more.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino has been sporting a pair of Yeezys here, one handprinted by his daughter, Tagaytay City councilor Athena Tolentino.

“This was her design and she painted this herself,” Tolentino said.

The design features a sun with rays stretching across the colors red and blue. It is painted on the outside part of each shoe.

Tolentino will be wearing the shoe, which retails as high as over P30,000, as he goes about supporting Filipino athletes here. And if the eye-catching pair becomes a mute witness to a golden performance, there will be a piece of historical worth attached to it.

RELATED STORIES