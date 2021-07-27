LOOK: Lapu-Lapu City fire displaces 243 individuals

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Editor/CDN Digital | July 27,2021 - 09:54 AM

MANDUE CITY, Cebu –  The Lapu-Lapu City government has set up an evacuation camp to accommodate families that were displaced by the Monday afternoon fire in Sitio New Lipata in Barangay Pusok.

As of 9:19 p.m., City Social Welfare Office head Annabeth Cuizon said they already listed 38 fire-damaged homes and 243 displaced individuals.

Fire investigators continue to look into the cause of the afternoon fire that hit a thickly populated community.

