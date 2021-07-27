mWell: Philippines’ first fully integrated health and wellness app

Technology plays a big role in bringing in the latest advancements to help us with our day to day activities as we live in a new normal today and are to forced to make adjustments for it.

Whether it be for work, school and just home needs, technology has a huge job in these times especially when we are taking caution on our overall health.

To make healthcare more accessible to everyone, mWell is the country’s first fully integrated, health and wellness app designed to transform the way healthcare is delivered to every Filipino.

Launched in July 2021 by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corporation (MPHTC), which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Metro Pacific Investments Corporation (MPIC), mWell is an all-in-one app set to transform the demand for treatment and care, during this pandemic through online doctor consultations, health education, wellness programs, online pharmacy services, and more.

Together with PLDT Home, mWell will also offer free consultations.

PLDT Home provides digital services that enable families to do things better at home powered by the fastest broadband connectivity.

Through this partnership, PLDT Home-connected families get free online check-up and consultations with mWell doctors in the areas of primary care, pediatrics, internal medicine, ob-gyn, cardiology, gastroenterology, dermatology, and COVID-19, that they can conveniently book and so have safer consultations.

Manny V. Pangilinan, MPIC chairman, is truly confident and excited with MPIC group’s newest foray in digital health care.

“Filipinos will now have better access to healthcare with mWell making available online healthcare solutions through a wide and sustainable network of medical experts and services. With just a few taps, users can do a virtual check up with doctors, select health and wellness programs, buy medicines, and do a lot more as we strengthen the mWell integrated digital health care ecosystem,” Pangilinan said.

The mWell app is powered by an ecosystem of partnerships by top names in healthcare and tech industries: CareSpan’s Clinic in the Cloud™ integrates digital care tools, capabilities, and data for mWell doctors and patients; LotusFlare’s cloud-native, agile IT digital enablement platform provides for a seamless, end to end customer experience; Ping An’s healthcare technologies enables mWell to address Covid-19 concerns, diagnosis, care, and treatments.

Including the leading HMO, Medicard, mWell provides access to COVID-19 testing services, and CareSpan, Keralty Clinics and Philcare, a pioneer in the HMO industry and leader in digital service delivery, have introduced a gamut of doctors into the mWell ecosystem.

“The fully-integrated experience empowers patients to be in full control of their health and well-being with just a few clicks, in the comfort of their own homes. It truly is a game changer in healthcare management.” said MPIC President and CEO Joey Lim.

Not only can mWell app users do video consultation but also buy medicines, access personalized fitness and nutrition programs including Covid-19 assessment, pregnancy trackers, buy wellness products at the shop by Adobomall with the use of PayMaya for fast, secure, and hassle-free transactions.

“At the heart of mWell is our passion of bringing healthcare closer to every Filipino. As we continue to build this health ecosystem, more and more services will be within reach in just a few taps on their phone,” said Chaye Cabal-Revilla, chief finance officer and chief sustainability officer of MPIC.

In August, mWell will provide a more enriching journey as users can access the e-Pharmacy service that will allow purchasing of South Star Drug OTC and Prescription medicines and have these delivered to their homes, or buy PhilCare health insurance products for dengue, accidents, and emergencies. Also in August, mWell will launch a nationwide medical mission, an unprecedented first telehealth virtual event in the Philippines highlighting partnerships and collaborations with clinics and doctors nationwide.

Get started on your health today! Download the mWell PH app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. For more information, visit https://www.mwell.com.ph