Tumulak to re-propose Cebu City cemetery

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak will be re-proposing the Cebu City cemetery ordinance that he filed in 2020 following the sudden rise of deaths and eventual lack of graveyards in the city.

Tumulak told CDN Digital that he had asked the City Health Department (CHD) to look into the rise of deaths in the city and they found out that this caused the lack of space in the major cemeteries in the urban center.

The councilor is concerned that those who cannot afford cremation may find it difficult and expensive to bury their dead whether they died of COVID-19 or other reasons.

According to the CHD Cadaver Divison, the COVID-19-related verified, probable, and suspected deaths reached 55 in July 2021, which is significantly higher than in June 2021 where only 29 verified COVID-19-related deaths were recorded.

So far, non-COVID-19 related deaths also rose from 580 in June to 608 in July.

The lack of graveyards in the city has once again risen to become a primary concern and Tumulak said the city needs the help of the national government.

“Mangayo tag tabang sa national government pagpangitag lugar because we need help,” said Tumulak.

The councilor said they had not anticipated the lack of graveyards as the city has been able to manage the pandemic even during the third wave.

Still, the need is apparent and Tumulak said it is high time to revisit the possibility of building a cemetery in Barangay Sapangdaku, the lot that Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu personally chose in 2020.

It can be remembered that the Department of Health (DOH) did not allow the construction yet due to issues surrounding the wastage and its effect on the health of nearby residents.

Tumulak said if the issues are resolved, they may be able to pursue the construction in Sapangdaku, but the city will also look into other options.

For now, Tumulak said that those in need of burial may opt to choose rural cemeteries because the CHD said these areas still have graveyard space. /rcg

