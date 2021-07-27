Cortes highlights 3 key points in Duterte’s SONA

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes has highlighted three things from President Rodrigo Roa Duterte’s last State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 26, 2021.

These are the free college education, the Universal Health Care Law, and the huge infrastructure projects being initiated by the present administration.

Cortes said the implementation of free education through the Unified Student Financial Assistance System (UNIFAST) has helped a lot of students who are capable and determined but not financially stable.

In the city, the Mandaue City College has qualified for free education and has since helped a lot of Mandauehanon students achieve their dreams to finish school.

The second was the Universal Health Care Law that was signed by the president last 2019 for equitable access to quality health care.

Cortes believed that this was a landmark law and one of the biggest achievements of the president as it helped many Filipinos.

Last was the big infrastructure projects that were built and will be built under the president’s administration like the Cebu Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) that is nearing completion and the upcoming fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge.

Both projects, Cortes said, will greatly boost Cebu’s economy.

Cortes said that being the gateway to the north and south of Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City, the city experiences heavy traffic but through the CCLEX and the fourth Cebu-Mactan bridge, traffic in the city will be decongested. /rcg