Samboan town extends restrictions up to Aug. 1

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The municipal government of Samboan in southern Cebu decided to extend the duration of its anti-COVID protocols up to August 1, 2021.

Mayor Emerito Calderon Jr., issued Executive Order (EO) No. 26 on Wednesday, July 28, ordering their existing restrictions to be continually enforced until August 1.

“There is a rising COVID cases in Cebu City and the entire Province of Cebu (and) there is a need to stop the present surge and protect the rest of the population,” Calderon said in his EO.

The mayor said that as of July 27, Samboan has 45 active cases of the infection, and recorded four deaths related to COVID-19, and five other mortalities tagged as ‘suspected COVID-19’.

“The municipal COVID-19 Task Force shall conduct and submit an assessment report of the barangay affected regarding the possibility of local transmission, its extent, the measures taken to contain the possible spread of the virus and other factors affecting the health status of the residents,” added Calderon.

Samboan reinstated stricter health protocols last July 22 due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases there. This included mandatory stay-at-home for all residents, and prohibiting non-essential travels.

Samboan is a fifth-class municipality, and has a population of over 20,000 people, according to the 2020 census. It is located approximately 146 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

