Primary Homes Inc. opens showroom for mixed-used development—Royal Oceancrest Mactan

Premier real estate developer, Primary Homes Inc. launched on July 28, 2021 the showroom of the Royal Oceancrest Mactan, a resort style-community development right at the heart of Mactan, Cebu.

The showroom will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM daily and it is located along Sudtunggan Road, Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

This is another milestone for Primary Homes Inc. since the inauguration of the development in 2019. Now, the 60-percent-sold condominium project is opening its doors for potential investors for them to take a look at the well-designed units.

The opening was spearheaded by Primary Group of Builders Chairman Engr. William Christopher Liu Jr. and and Primary Homes President Architect Stephen Charles Liu, Vice President for Sales and Marketing Ramero Espina, Customer Relations Manager Jenita Sales, Marketing Manager Michelle Cutang, and Sales Operation Team Head Francis Icamen.

They have two dressed units (1 BR and 2 BR) with fully-furnished interiors. The remaining units are either finished or bare.

Finished units feature painted walls and partitions, tiles floors, kitchen countertop, sink, and cabinets, tiled toilet and bath with bathroom fixtures, provisions for window-type air conditioning, and balcony for 1 BR and 2 BR units.

Units with fully furnished interiors are suitable for those who are looking for a place that is ready to occupy. Those who prefer their own crafts can check out the bare units.

Bare units include painted walls and ceiling, plain cement finish, kitchen counter with sink, under counter cabinets, tiled floor in toilet and bath, bathroom fixtures, and bathroom partitions.

The units have a floor area between 28 sq. m. to 60 sq. m. Finished units are priced between P2.4 million to P1.6 million while bare units are priced at 20 percent lower starting from P1.9 million to P4.8 million, inclusive of taxes and transfer charges.

Royal Oceancrest is a mixture of comfort and luxury. It can be your home and at the same your vacation getaway because of its amenities and key features such as a commercial area, swimming pool, clubhouse with function, fitness gym, play area, jogging path, guardhouse and entrance, manicured gardens, grilling station, and bamboo entrance.

The development is one of its kind when it comes to mixed-use condominium type. The property has four towers consisting of 952 residential and commercial units sitting on a 1.4 hectare of land. It has been designed as a safe and secure haven of wellness and leisure with 60 percent of the total development dedicated to free and open space, giving residents the opportunity to relax and reconnect, roam and immerse in the beauty of the gardens, bamboo tunnels, yoga pocket spaces, and other nature features.

What makes Mactan a strategic location for the development?

The property is very accessible because of its close proximity to the Mactan International Airport, the soon-to-finish Cebu-Cordova Link expressway, export zones, first-class resorts and hotels, export-oriented manufacturing companies, and BPOs.

Chin Malaca, Sales Partners Development Head of Primary Homes Inc., said “The development is in Mactan because first and foremost the airport is situated here. Also, you look at the development here, once you have an international airport, the world visits you. And you have all the accessibility.”

“You can see now, in fact, the third bridge (CCLEX) is almost finished. That will add more accessibility to Mactan Island. At the same time, Mactan is the home to a lot of tourist destinations—white pristine beaches. Even foreigners want to live here before they explore other parts of Cebu,” Malaca added.

Meanwhile, Espina said many of their buyers are young professionals and starting families either looking for affordable living space that they can occupy right away, or those who are looking for more valuable purpose for their money. They are generally first-time, real-estate buyers.

The construction of Royal Oceancrest Mactan is at its full swing. Turning-over of units to buyers is expected early 2021.

Primary Homes Inc. will be announcing other Royal Oceancrest properties in Cebu, Bohol, and Negros within the year and next year.