Tumulak assures: Vaccination roll out will not stop

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Councilor David Tumulak, the point person for the vaccination sites, assured that the roll-out will not be affected by the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

Cebu City will be placed under MECQ from August 1 to 15, 2021, along with the rest of the Cebu Province and the tri-cities.

Since Acting Mayor Michael Rama already said that the city will not appeal the quarantine status, many residents raised concerns about vaccination.

In a text message to reporters, Tumulak relayed the statement of Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque over the vaccination, where the secretary reiterated the national government’s stance that the vaccination will go on.

“With the looming threat of Delta variant, there is no question that vaccination even in areas under Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) classification is an imperative solution.”

“We have to ensure, however, that public transportation and vaccination sites would have mechanisms to implement minimum public health standards and that the public has to cooperate to ensure the health and safety of everyone – vaccinators and vaccinees alike,” said Roque in the statement.

For Cebu City, Tumulak said the city is already preparing for the MECQ especially if public transportation will be suspended.

Buses and vehicles owned by the city government will be deployed to bring the scheduled individuals to the sites.

“If wala tay public transport, magdeploy tag buses. Mahitabo is wala na gyoy walk-ins,” said Tumulak.

Still, whatever the system will be, Tumulak said the city will have to adjust because the vaccination is the long term solution to the COVID-19 pandemic including the Delta Variant.

Once the quarantine status is finalized, Tumulak said they will be announcing the vaccination roll-out system. /rcg

