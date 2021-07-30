Unified Cebu agrees to implement MECQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — All local government units (LGUs) in Cebu will be implementing the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) that the Interagency Task Force (IATF) has recommended here.

The mayors of all LGUs met with Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia and Presidential Assistant to the Visayas, Secretary Michael Lloyd Dino, in an emergency meeting on Friday evening to discuss the quarantine status.

The mayors of the Tricities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu were also present in the meeting that determined the islands’ move over the quarantine recommendations.

In a statement released by the Office of the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas (OPAV), the unified Cebu leaders announced that they will no longer appeal the quarantine status.

“All agreed to implement the guidelines set by the National Covid-19 Inter-Agency Task Force for classification under MECQ,” said the statement.

Aside from the chief executives, also present in the meeting were IATF Visayas Chief Implementor General Melquiades Feliciano, representatives of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), Project Balik Buhay, and Regional Development Council in Central Visayas (RDC-7).

The decisions of the Cebuano leaders sealed the fate of Cebu to a MECQ from August 1 to 15, 2021. /rcg

