Archdiocese of Cebu reminds churches to limit capacity

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu has instructed its parishes to be mindful of restriction while Cebu province and its highly urbanized cities remain under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) from August 1 to 15, 2021.

Archdioscesan Chancellor Monisgnor Renato Beltran Jr. said that the parishes must comply with the restrictions imposed by the Local Government Units (LGUs) where they belong.

“Since the entire Province and Component Cities of Cebu have been placed under MECQ status beginning tomorrow August 1 until August 15, 2021, we hereby follow the guidelines stipulated under said status,” Beltran said in a written statement.

“Regarding religious gatherings, we are only allowed 10% of our respective churches capacity and this may be increased to a maximum of 30% but with permission from our respective LGUs.”

Crowd limit will also be implemented during funeral masses.

“The most important consideration, as our underlying principle in the observance of our liturgical health protocols, is our coordination and collaboration with our respective Local Government Units. Other directives may be given soon in the light of this new quarantine status,” Beltran said.

The chancellor is also urging the faithful to pray in their respective homes for the pandemic to end.

As of this writing, Cebu LGUs are yet to issue new sets of guidelines that will have to followed during the MECQ implementation.

Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is set to release an executive order on Saturday afternoon, July 31, 2021. / dcb