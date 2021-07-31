Labella shows proof of life: I am alive and well

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is alive and well and soon to be discharged from the hospital.

The mayor posted a photo holding copies of local and national newspapers dated July 31, 2021, as proof of life following rumors circulating around social media that he has died of prostate cancer.

“Maayong buntag! I would like to inform everyone na I’m alive and doing well. Kini tungod sa tanan mga nag ampo ug nagpadayag sa ilang pagsuporta. Daghan kaayong salamat ug mag amping kitang tanan,” said the mayor in a Facebook post.

(Good morning! I would like to inform everyone that I’m alive and doing well. This is because of all your prayers and your show of support. Thank you very much and take care everyone.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr. said that they had been concerned of the rumors circulating about the alleged death of the mayor because it had gone out of proportion.

He said that contrary to these rumors, the mayor had been recovering well and he might even be discharged by August 4, 2021, although the mayor might still choose to rest for a few days after.

“Buhi pa man tawn si mayor, Kanang sigeg pakatap og sayop nga balita, gusto tingale na sila mamatay si mayor. Unta hunungan na nila,” said Casas.

(The mayor is still alive. Those, who spread fake news, they might want the mayor dead. I hope they stop this.)

Casas said that the mayor had been craving for his favorite foods, indicating a strong appetite.

Lawyer Maru Salvatiera, chief of staff of Mayor Labella, also told CDN that she had sent the mayor’s favorite bakasi dish today as the mayor asked for it.

Salvatiera has been regularly visiting the mayor, but she could not visit today because of only limited visitors were allowed.

The mayor is set to return to his work at the City Hall in a few weeks, and until then, Acting Mayor Michael Rama handles the affairs of the city for him.

/dbs