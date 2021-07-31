‘House of Maria’ continues to draw in visitors, catch netizens’ interest

CEBU CITY, Philippines—More people continue to stop and take a souvenir shot outside the house or the vicinity of the house of Maria Amy Hofilña in Barangay Babag, a mountain barangay in Cebu City, days after Hofilña went viral on Facebook.

According to Jesson Jez, more people—mostly riders and travelers — would stop by to take a photo in front of Maria’s house.

Aside from that, Jez said that the mountain view from up there is also beautiful and camera worthy.

“After (she) went viral daghan ang na ingganyo nga magpa picture sa panimay ni Madaam, Di malikayan nga maka pa picture ang mga tawo tungod kay nindot ang view sa lugar ug na timing pud nga na viral ang iyang panimay,” said Jez.

(After (she) went viral, many people wanted to take a picture of Madaam’s house. We cannot stop the urge to take a picture there because aside from the view in the area being beautiful and the timing that it so happened that the house has become viral too.)

He said he still sees social media posts such as photos and even videos taken outside the house of Hofilña.

Jez is a ”Mamitikay” and a content creator who usually takes photos of riders passing along the Transcentral Highway.

Cebuano netizens also commented on CDN Digital’s FB post about the now turned tourist attraction in Cebu.

Loraine Gab Sorela said, “Very true! Pag agi namo gnha going home kay medyo silingan rman me aning Maria ug gmay ,sos dghana jd ngpicture2 gawas sa ilang balay napay ng vlog2.”

(Very true! When we passed by the area going home because we are sort of neighbors with Maria, we saw a log of people taking pictures outside the (Maria’s) house. There were even vloggers there.)

“Basin maningil nanag entrance pohon! ,” said netizen EyeLeanz Koh.

(Perhaps, they will ask an entrance fee there in the future.)

Another netizen John Arcillo asked, “Pilay entrance dha dapita?”

(How much is the entrance fee there?)

Jumper Baisac Bunggalan Chris said “Daghana dihaa dapit perme picturrial oi.”

(There are a lot of people doing picturial in that area.)

“New tourist spot of CEBU THE TEMPLE OF MARIA, Tin Paunat commented.

Maria Jie Amboyon Rosano said, lOK kaayo na taas og talan-awon .”

(That is okay, the view there is good.)

Macoi Pacalioga tagged her friend and commented, “Eniger Badilla-Pacalioga pag ready mo ky manlaag ta dha nxt sunday, nice ang view.”

(Eniger Badilla Pacalioga get ready because we will go there next Sunday. The view there is nice.)

Hofilña is the woman in a controversial viral video who was accused of allegedly not paying the balance of a food package she ordered. The live video was taken on Sunday, July 25 by the Marjorie Abastas, who runs a food package business.

In previous reports, Hofilña said she would pay Abastas the corresponding balance of the food package but she would also file cases against her for cyber libel, unjust vexation, oral defamation, and trespassing.

RELATED STORIES

House of Maria becomes ‘instant’ tourist attraction

Confrontation over ‘unpaid’ food package balance goes viral

Woman accused of not paying balance of food package files complaint, ‘online seller’ seeks Tulfo’s help

/dbs