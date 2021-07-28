House of Maria becomes ‘instant’ tourist attraction

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The house of Maria Amy Hofilña, the woman who became controversial after she was accused of not paying the balance of the food package she ordered, is now an “instant” tourist attraction.

In an interview with GMA-7, Maria admits that her place in Barangay Babag ll in Cebu City indeed became an instant attraction following the controversy.

“Mao ni ang karsada nga perti ka famous kaayo karon, nga nakadisturbo ni namo, nga instant tourist attraction, nga dili na gyod mi katalug kay maglabay-labay diri bahisbahis, magsyagetsyaget. Hain na among proteksyon karon? Diri. Kay Tungod lang anang cyberbullying, ha, cyberbully. Diri ang insidente,” said Maria.

She said that some motorists would stop by the area to have their photos taken near the access road that leads to her house.

On Sunday afternoon (July 25), seller Marjorie A. Alison took an FB live video of her confrontation with the complainant regarding the latter’s refusal to pay for the balance of the food package that she ordered from Marjorie.

The next day (July 26), Maria went to the Mabolo Police Station to file a complaint against Marjorie.

Meanwhile, the seller has sought the assistance of public service icon Raffy Tulfo. The episode was aired yesterday, July 27. /rcg

