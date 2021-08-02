Mayor Cortes on late councilor Del Mar: He was one of the city’s treasures

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes described the late councilor Carmelino “Jun” Del Mar Jr. as “one of the city’s treasures” who was a workhorse in the city council.

Cortes said this after confirming that Del Mar passed away on Monday morning, August 2, 2021. He said the 65-year-old Del Mar died from complications caused by COVID-19.

“You know COVID-19, mo complicate man gyud ni sa imong organs. It’s either lungs or heart or other organs,” said Cortes.

The Mayor said the late official contributed so much for the city, especially in the field of environment as he was the chairman of the Committee on Environment.

“Masulub-on kaayo di lang kami sa among pamilya but ang tibuok Mandaue. Para nako he was one of the treasures sa Mandaue. Daghan wala kahibaw he was really a workhorse sa konseho,” Cortes said. “Gani siya gyu’y madali-dali nako og patawag og naa tay ipatrabaho.”

Cortes said the flag at the Mandaue City Hall will be flown half-mast as a tribute to the late councilor

“I am truly blessed to have known him. We will surely miss him,” said Cortes.

Del Mar’s wife also tested positive for the virus but was asymptomatic, said Cortes.

Del Mar, on July 22, 2021, posted in his Facebook account that he and his wife tested positive for the virus.

Cortes said this should be a reminder for everyone to take Covid-19 seriously. He reminded the public to always follow health protocols and get vaccinated.

Del Mar started as a barangay councilor in Barangay Ibabao-Estancia, then served as a barangay captain for three terms before he became a city councilor.

Cortes said they will still need to disscus with the city council on who will they endorse to president Rodrigo Roa Duterte to replace Del Mar.

/bmjo