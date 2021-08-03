Netizens thank Nesthy for another medal from the #Tokyo2020 #Olympics

CEBU CITY, Philippines0– She may not have won the gold medal, but her courage, strength, determination, and bubbly attitude made Nesthy Petecio’s silver shine like gold for most of her fans around the world.

Petecio gave the Philippines a silver medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after falling a bit short against her Japanese opponent Sena Irie in the women’s featherweight finals on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

It was a match a lot of Filipinos were waiting for and even though that gold medal would have to wait, Petecio wowed her fans through her performance.

An hour after her game, Nesthy was trending on Twitter with over 50,000 mentions and tags.

Let’s take a look at some of the tweets by Petecio’s fans.

In a press conference after the awarding ceremony, Petecio also gave a shoutout to the LBGTQ community, which she is a proud member of.

“I am proud to be part of the LGBTQ community. Sulong, laban! Para rin po sa LGBTQ community ang laban na ‘to.”

Mabuhi ka, Nesthy!

/bmjo