Chan thanks council for approving budget for LLCH aircons

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has expressed his gratitude to the members of the city council for approving on their July 29 regular session the budget for the purchase of airconditioning units for the Lapu-Lapu City Hospital (LLCH).

“Pasalamat ta kay gidungog atong mga hangyo, mga panawagan nga ihatag nana ang para sa atong aircondition kay dunay urgency,” Chan said.

To recall, the said budget worth more than P3 million was deferred in the last session on July 22, 2021, after the city council implemented a reorganization in the chairmanship of committees.

Chan said that the air conditioning units were badly needed by the newly-constructed hospital whose rooms were designed to be fully airconditioned.

Meanwhile, Chan also revealed that the city’s hospital has enough supply of oxygen for their COVID-19 patients.

“We also have a company sa MEPZ who is producing oxygen tanks,” he added.

He said that the company has assured him that the city will be prioritized in the distribution of the product. /rcg

ALSO READ:

http://Lapu-Lapu seniors jab suspended for now

http://Lapu-Lapu opens online registration for vaccination of its seniors